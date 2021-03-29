Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 19,579 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,579 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.31 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $261.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.