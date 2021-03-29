Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 25,117 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 25,117 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $208.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average is $235.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

