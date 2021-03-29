Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $3.07 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,730 shares of company stock worth $1,933,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.