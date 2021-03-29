Klimatas (KTS) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $15,912.32 and approximately $455.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

