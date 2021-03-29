KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of KLMR stock remained flat at $$15.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile
