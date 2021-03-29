KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KLMR stock remained flat at $$15.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients.

