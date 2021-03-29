kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Given a C$4.25 Price Target at Eight Capital

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) received a C$4.25 price objective from stock analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE KSI traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.23. kneat.com has a twelve month low of C$1.63 and a twelve month high of C$3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$215.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

