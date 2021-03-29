Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.73. 9,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,054. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after purchasing an additional 356,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.