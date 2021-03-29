Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Trimmed by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,697 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after buying an additional 721,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,865,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Kohl’s stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

