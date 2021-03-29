Komodo (KMD) Trading 21.2% Higher This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $299.36 million and approximately $60.07 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00259625 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00091907 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,909,447 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

