KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNYJY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.67. 13,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion and a PE ratio of 40.27.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

