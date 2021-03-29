Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 141.2% in March

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.93.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.