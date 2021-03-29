Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 141.2% in March

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.93.
About Kraken Robotics
