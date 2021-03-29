Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 86,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,422,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after purchasing an additional 216,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 302,748 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

