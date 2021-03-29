Krios (GIG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Krios has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $1.77 million and $4.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001411 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00126586 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 122.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

