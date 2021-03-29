K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Shares Up 1.1%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.11. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

