K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Commerzbank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

