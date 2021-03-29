Kuverit Price Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $539,545.99 and approximately $1,298.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00022865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.44 or 0.00621491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

KUV is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,391,322 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

