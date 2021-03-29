L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.38

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as high as $17.99. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 202,512 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $188.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $115.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 530.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

