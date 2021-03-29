L Brands’ (LB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,256. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.