Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $252.85 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $110.40 and a one year high of $254.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

