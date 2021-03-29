Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s (LIFZF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIFZF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $33.91.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

