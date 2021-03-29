LABS Group Market Cap Reaches $65.82 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 67.7% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $65.82 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00220156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.15 or 0.00943882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029472 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,287,470 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

