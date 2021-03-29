Lancashire’s (LRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lancashire to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 912.38 ($11.92).

LON:LRE traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 635 ($8.30). 301,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,334. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 334.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 652.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 696.81. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 549.73 ($7.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

