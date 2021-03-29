Landos Biopharma (LABP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP):

3/8/2021 – Landos Biopharma is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Landos Biopharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Landos Biopharma is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Landos Biopharma is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

In other Landos Biopharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826 over the last ninety days.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

