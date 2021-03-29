Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Shares Down 1.2%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 38,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,051,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

About Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

