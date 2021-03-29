Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Raised to C$186.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$182.00 to C$186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

LAS.A stock traded up C$1.84 on Monday, hitting C$165.20. 12,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$124.77 and a 1-year high of C$182.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$167.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$165.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

