Lead Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

