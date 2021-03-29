Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250.55 ($3.27).
Shares of LGEN stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 275.80 ($3.60). The company had a trading volume of 8,279,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,021. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 157.38 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 293.50 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 241.37.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.
