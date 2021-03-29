Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250.55 ($3.27).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGEN stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 275.80 ($3.60). The company had a trading volume of 8,279,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,021. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 157.38 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 293.50 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 241.37.

In related news, insider Jeff Davies sold 74,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £213,361.54 ($278,758.22). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Insiders purchased 3,011 shares of company stock worth $779,053 over the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.