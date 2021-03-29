Leon J. Topalian Sells 47,581 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,556. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $566,903,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 209.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after acquiring an additional 315,210 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

