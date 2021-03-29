Lethean (LTHN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $457,201.21 and approximately $14.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,407.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.36 or 0.03162249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.00339408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.09 or 0.00904218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.45 or 0.00406652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00359271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00260344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars.

