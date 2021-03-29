Levolution (LEVL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $174,264.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Levolution has a total market cap of $12.47 million and $174,264.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00611605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Levolution

LEVL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,344,987 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

