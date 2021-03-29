LHT (LHT) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $119,879.77 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005756 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

