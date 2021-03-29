Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.64

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 923147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
