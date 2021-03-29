Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.64

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 923147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 60,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

