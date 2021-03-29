Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.04.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 219.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 240,707 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $430,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

