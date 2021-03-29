Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 157267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $553.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

