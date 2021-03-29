Lido DAO Token Achieves Market Cap of $5.74 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $5.74 million and $618,014.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00059398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.00965485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

