Lightstreams (PHT) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $3,884.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 123% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00022865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.44 or 0.00621491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.