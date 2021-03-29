Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liminal BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

LMNL stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

