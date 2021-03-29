Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LINC. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

LINC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. 2,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,888. The company has a market cap of $174.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 119,626 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 213,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

