Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

NYSE LIN opened at $281.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $159.41 and a one year high of $281.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.