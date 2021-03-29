Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Lindsay worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 247,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth $3,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

LNN opened at $166.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

