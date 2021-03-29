Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

