LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for LiqTech International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for LiqTech International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.02. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

