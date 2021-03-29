LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $20,471.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 789.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

