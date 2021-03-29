Litecoin Plus Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $148,444.85 and approximately $14.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,864.03 or 0.99771234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00035128 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083207 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001343 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

