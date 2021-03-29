Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,475 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 467,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,548,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

