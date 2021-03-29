Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,852.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.95 or 0.03164879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.80 or 0.00338442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.04 or 0.00900636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00406819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00358567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00259625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021245 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

