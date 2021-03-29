Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00219078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.71 or 0.00970772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00078434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029537 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

