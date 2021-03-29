Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.76 on Monday, reaching $188.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.34.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

