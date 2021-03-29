LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of LPL Financial worth $62,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $141.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

