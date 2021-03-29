LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,124,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

DXC stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

